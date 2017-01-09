Synovus Financial Corp Has $4,354,000 Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Raytheon Company by 40.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,598,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,111,000 after buying an additional 1,909,316 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Company during the second quarter valued at about $241,937,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,865,000 after buying an additional 559,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Raytheon Company during the second quarter valued at about $39,610,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Company by 21.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after buying an additional 289,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded down 0.02% during trading on Monday, reaching $148.19. 2,207,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.65. Raytheon Company has a 52-week low of $115.73 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business earned $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Raytheon Company’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Company from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

About Raytheon Company

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

