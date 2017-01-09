Synovus Financial Corp Has $2,960,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,715 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines Company were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,704 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 637.0% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,771 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Company during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 45.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,571 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. Southwest Airlines Company has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Southwest Airlines Company had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Southwest Airlines Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Bank of America Corporation set a $50.00 price target on Southwest Airlines Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Vetr upgraded Southwest Airlines Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.44 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines Company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southwest Airlines Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

In other Southwest Airlines Company news, Director John T. Montford sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $25,974.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Lamb sold 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $699,085.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines. Southwest is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company serves approximately 100 destinations in over 40 states, such as the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and approximately seven near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Belize.

