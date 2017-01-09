Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 130.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 268.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. 5,243,085 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Mattel had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In related news, Director Dominic Ng sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $277,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

