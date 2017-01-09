Synnex Corporation (SNX) Stake Raised by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Synnex Corporation worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 69.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synnex Corporation during the second quarter worth about $351,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Synnex Corporation during the second quarter worth about $3,350,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 233,934 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.78. Synnex Corporation has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $128.06. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Synnex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synnex Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synnex Corporation from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Synnex Corporation from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. increased their price target on Synnex Corporation from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synnex Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $532,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,550,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,891,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $47,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,715.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synnex Corporation Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation is a process services company. The Company offers a range of services to resellers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial and insurance institutions, and other industry verticals across the world. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

