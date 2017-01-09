Synchrony Financial (SYF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “In this note, we perform detailed analysis of SYF’s RSA expense line item and highlight the counter-cyclical, stabilizing force the RSA provides for SYF’s P&L. We note that RSAs may offset and protect between 30-50% of swings in loss rates, along with some component of loyalty expenses.””

Several other research firms have also commented on SYF. Vetr lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.37 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 37.13 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

