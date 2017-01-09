Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Power Integrations worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,346,000 after buying an additional 67,873 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 71.5% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 66.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) remained flat at $67.40 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 96,691 shares. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $424,947.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 25,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,371.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

