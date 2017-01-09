Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) traded down 1.61% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 58,939 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20 billion. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $341 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $416,372.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Cathcart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc (Watts) is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

