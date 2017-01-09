SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Earns “Buy” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STI. Wedbush started coverage on SunTrust Banks in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SunTrust Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.26.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) opened at 55.53 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $56.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.39.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post $3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other news, insider Aleem Gillani sold 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $393,959.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Panther sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $42,915.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $55,797,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 25.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 29.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 176,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,005,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

