Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Cut to Market Perform at FBR & Co

FBR & Co lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday. FBR & Co currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Instinet started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) opened at 14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company earned $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.82 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,464,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,921,000 after buying an additional 1,854,945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,790,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after buying an additional 10,386,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,154,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,451,000 after buying an additional 1,168,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,951,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,490,000 after buying an additional 1,267,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,050,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after buying an additional 187,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel and select focus-service hotel properties in the United States. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment.

