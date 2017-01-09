Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

SNSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) opened at 3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $81.42 million. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,623.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.43%. The company earned $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.45) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $822,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,241,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,648,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

