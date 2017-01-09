Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $174,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,424.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 93.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company earned $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 179.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Vetr cut Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Caterpillar from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $88,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

