Strs Ohio Sells 3,700 Shares of LifeLock, Inc. (LOCK)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in LifeLock, Inc. (NYSE:LOCK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LifeLock were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeLock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,998,000 after buying an additional 207,091 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LifeLock by 4,312.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,234,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 2,183,733 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in LifeLock by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,485,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LifeLock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in LifeLock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 381,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LifeLock, Inc. (NYSE:LOCK) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 1,012,454 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 1.35. LifeLock, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

LifeLock (NYSE:LOCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LifeLock had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $170.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LifeLock, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Strs Ohio Sells 3,700 Shares of LifeLock, Inc. (LOCK)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/strs-ohio-sells-3700-shares-of-lifelock-inc-lock/1145082.html.

A number of research firms have commented on LOCK. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of LifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of LifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of LifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, insider Richard Todd Davis sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $280,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,681.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

LifeLock Company Profile

LifeLock, Inc provides proactive identity theft protection services for consumers and consumer risk management services for enterprises. The Company monitors certain identity-related events, such as new account openings and credit-related applications. It operates in two segments: consumer segment and an enterprise segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeLock, Inc. (NYSE:LOCK).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeLock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeLock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.