Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,090,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,232,000 after buying an additional 85,089 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,458,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,566,000 after buying an additional 296,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,355,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,586,000 after buying an additional 811,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,651,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,364,000 after buying an additional 390,202 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 204.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,874,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,989,000 after buying an additional 2,601,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) traded down 1.43% on Monday, hitting $73.09. 1,802,222 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Allstate Corporation (The) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Allstate Corporation (The)’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corporation will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Allstate Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In other Allstate Corporation (The) news, insider Sanjay Gupta sold 36,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,719,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samuel H. Pilch sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

