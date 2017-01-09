Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $6,083,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for 0.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.0% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded down 2.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.43. 463,150 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.97 and a 12-month high of $179.85.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm earned $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $12.79 EPS for the current year.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

In related news, CEO Sean M. Healey sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $9,600,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,693.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $500,718.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,253.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

