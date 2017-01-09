Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 0.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,721,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,532,000 after buying an additional 1,852,117 shares in the last quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,406.8% in the second quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 883,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,312,000 after buying an additional 824,709 shares in the last quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.7% in the second quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 1,336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,521,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,169,000 after buying an additional 384,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,716,000 after buying an additional 344,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,520 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $95.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.10. The company earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.48%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post $6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $88.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $92.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Vetr lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $508,714.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $518,149.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns various brands, such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises, CDF Croisieres de France and joint venture interest in TUI Cruises. It operates approximately 23 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 68,600 berths under its Royal Caribbean International brand, offering cruise itineraries that range from 2 to 24 nights.

