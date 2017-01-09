Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,999 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $73,367,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,028,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $840,555,000 after buying an additional 1,126,696 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $247,689,000 after buying an additional 728,294 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,442,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded up 0.30% during trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. 1,550,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business earned $584.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.92 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $138,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company’s across the globe distributed platform comprises approximately 200,000 servers in over 1,400 networks in over 120 countries. It is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services.

