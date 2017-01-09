Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,575 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 7,232.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,007 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $586.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.99 million. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a net margin of 36.82% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

