Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

STML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) traded up 2.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 165,131 shares of the company traded hands. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $235.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

