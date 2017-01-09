State Street Corporation (STT) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Barclays PLC

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on State Street Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street Corporation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) opened at 82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.35. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business earned $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post $5.10 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State Street Corporation (STT) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Barclays PLC” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/state-street-corporation-stt-price-target-raised-to-92-00-at-barclays-plc/1144582.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.08%.

In other State Street Corporation news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $70,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,961.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $226,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation, the parent company, is a financial holding company. The parent company provides financial and managerial support to its legal and operating subsidiaries. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank, provides a range of financial services and products to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.