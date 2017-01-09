Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Insider Ross Paterson Acquires 68 Shares of Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Ross Paterson bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £148.24 ($182.18).

Ross Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Ross Paterson bought 73 shares of Stagecoach Group plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($184.81).

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Ross Paterson bought 75 shares of Stagecoach Group plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £149.25 ($183.42).

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) opened at 219.9121 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.26 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.60. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 193.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 356.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.91) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Investec raised Stagecoach Group plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.27 ($3.00).

Stagecoach Group plc Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

