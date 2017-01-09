SSAB SVENSKT (SSAAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAB SVENSKT (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) opened at 1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.88. SSAB SVENSKT has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

