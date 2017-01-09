Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRLP. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) opened at 28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $612.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $29.25.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.42. The business earned $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 24.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 586,297.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 205,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 48,824 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 113.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, natural gas, materials handling and other operations.

