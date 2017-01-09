SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Cut to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Vetr currently has $15.88 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. Axiom Securities started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) opened at 13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $30.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 15.46%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,974,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 466,376 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 666,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 293,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 42.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

