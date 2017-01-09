SOCO International plc (SIA) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their underweight rating on shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SOCO International plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of SOCO International plc in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 146.78 ($1.80).

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) opened at 160.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 529.19 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.92. SOCO International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 115.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 179.75.

SOCO International plc Company Profile

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

