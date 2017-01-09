Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS AG

Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Societe Generale SA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised Societe Generale SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Societe Generale SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Societe Generale SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Societe Generale SA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale SA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) opened at 9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Societe Generale SA has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/societe-generale-sa-scgly-stock-rating-lowered-by-ubs-ag/1144522.html.

About Societe Generale SA

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.