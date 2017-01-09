SM Energy Company (SM) Receives Hold Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SM Energy Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KLR Group raised their price objective on SM Energy Company from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy Company from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded SM Energy Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.10.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) opened at 35.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.11 billion. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SM Energy Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,717,000 after buying an additional 335,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SM Energy Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,245,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,548,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,646,000 after buying an additional 66,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in SM Energy Company by 32.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,290,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,929,000 after buying an additional 807,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in SM Energy Company by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,026,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,747,000 after buying an additional 578,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy Company

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in onshore North America. The Company operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

