SLM Corporation (SLM) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of SLM Corporation worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SLM Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SLM Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLM Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SLM Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) traded down 0.18% on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,724 shares. SLM Corporation has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. SLM Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm earned $223 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC set a $14.00 price objective on SLM Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on SLM Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on SLM Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,780.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SLM Corporation

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

