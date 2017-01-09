Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.25” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/slate-office-reit-sot-un-pt-lowered-to-c8-25/1144238.html.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately 4.4 million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.