Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,100 Shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla Motors were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 24.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,663,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,066,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,773,818,000 after buying an additional 1,137,759 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Motors during the third quarter worth about $4,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,807,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $572,858,000 after buying an additional 110,714 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 0.99% during trading on Monday, hitting $231.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,484 shares. Tesla Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.05 and a 12-month high of $269.34. The stock’s market cap is $34.67 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average is $207.26.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Tesla Motors had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Tesla Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Motors, Inc. will post ($2.15) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird set a $338.00 price target on Tesla Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Friday, October 21st. Pacific Crest reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.24.

In other Tesla Motors news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $532,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,521,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $6,379,112.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,629,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

