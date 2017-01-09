Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 902,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,170 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories accounts for 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $53,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 975,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,346,000 after buying an additional 66,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) traded up 1.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $66.65. 10,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Drexel Hamilton raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 32,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $2,100,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 524,656 shares in the company, valued at $33,583,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer and automotive markets. The Company provides customers with advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. It provides developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance from initial idea to final product.

