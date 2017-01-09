Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Rating Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $51.04 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mackie initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 46.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. Shopify has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.17 billion.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm earned $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shopify by 120.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc is a provider of cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, such as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, and physical retail locations.

