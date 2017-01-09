Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,551.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 181.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,040,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 670,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $1,420,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) opened at 25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. The Company’s products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic footwear for men, women and children.

