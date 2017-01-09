Shire PLC (SHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($81.11) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their target price on shares of Shire PLC from GBX 6,300 ($77.42) to GBX 6,000 ($73.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.59) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($72.51) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($83.57) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shire PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,991.71 ($73.64).

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4851.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,611.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,811.39. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 43.67 billion. Shire PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,377.00.

In other Shire PLC news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,528 ($55.65) per share, with a total value of £6,384.48 ($7,846.23).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

