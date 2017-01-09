Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,543 Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Synnex Corporation worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 13.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 428,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 49,381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 20.3% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synnex Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synnex Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 233,934 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78. Synnex Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Synnex Corporation’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,543 Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/shell-asset-management-co-sells-5543-shares-of-synnex-corporation-snx/1145517.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synnex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Synnex Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. raised their target price on Synnex Corporation from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Synnex Corporation from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Synnex Corporation from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synnex Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $532,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,550,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,891,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Polk sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $140,040.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,410.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synnex Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation is a process services company. The Company offers a range of services to resellers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial and insurance institutions, and other industry verticals across the world. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Synnex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synnex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.