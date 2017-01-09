Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 21,726 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (JD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,726 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in JD.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,363,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,763,000 after buying an additional 428,006 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in JD.com by 42.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in JD.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 0.04% during trading on Monday, reaching $26.26. 8,072,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/shell-asset-management-co-sells-21726-shares-of-jd-com-inc-jd/1145475.html.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vetr cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.