Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4,783,000 Position in Halliburton Company (HAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,580 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,373,769 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $605,699,000 after buying an additional 3,829,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,055,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,315,932,000 after buying an additional 3,440,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company during the second quarter valued at $126,987,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 18,587,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $841,818,000 after buying an additional 1,981,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 40.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,259,138 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $283,476,000 after buying an additional 1,794,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 1.04% on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,080,525 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.47 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Halliburton Company’s payout ratio is -10.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4,783,000 Position in Halliburton Company (HAL)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/shell-asset-management-co-has-4783000-position-in-halliburton-company-hal/1145519.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Halliburton Company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Vetr raised Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.96 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Halliburton Company from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

In other news, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $499,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $142,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $858,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Company Profile

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.