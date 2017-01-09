Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4,632,000 Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Raytheon Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Company by 19.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Raytheon Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Raytheon Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded down 0.02% during trading on Monday, reaching $148.19. 2,207,633 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.62. Raytheon Company has a 12 month low of $115.73 and a 12 month high of $152.58.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company earned $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Raytheon Company had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Company will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.91 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Company from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

Raytheon Company Company Profile

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

