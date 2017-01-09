Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Position in Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Criteo accounts for 2.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.14% of Criteo worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Criteo by 121.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 27.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. 485,710 shares of the company traded hands. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm earned $177 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other Criteo news, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $37,116.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,122.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company specializing in digital performance marketing. The Company’s solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

