Servelec Group PLC (SERV) Rating Increased to Buy at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer upgraded shares of Servelec Group PLC (LON:SERV) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 258 ($3.17).

Servelec Group PLC (LON:SERV) opened at 283.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 196.79 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.55. Servelec Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 208.00 and a one year high of GBX 392.75.

About Servelec Group PLC

Servelec group plc is engaged in providing software, hardware and services to the health and social care, oil and gas, energy and utilities sectors. The Company’s segments include Servelec Health & Social Care, Servelec Controls and Servelec Technologies. Its Servelec Health & Social Care division develops enterprise-wide systems for implementation across community health, mental health, child health, social care and hospital-based services.

