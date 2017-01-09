SENESTECH INC (SNES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SENESTECH INC (NASDAQ:SNES) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SENESTECH INC (NASDAQ:SNES) opened at 8.16 on Tuesday. SENESTECH INC has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $67.34 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

In related news, Director Grover T. Wickersham purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SENESTECH INC Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc is a platform biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. Its approach is designed to manage food security and manage infrastructure damage, disease outbreaks, environmental contamination and other costs associated with rodent infestations.

