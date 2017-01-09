SemiLEDS Corporation (LEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) opened at 3.63 on Monday. SemiLEDS Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm’s market cap is $12.77 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDS Corporation stock. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. KCG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of SemiLEDS Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDS Corporation Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components. The Company’s products are used primarily for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial and residential lighting. Its LED chips are also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet (UV), curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting.

