Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) opened at 13.85 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 14.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,769,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after buying an additional 2,285,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,394,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,374,000 after buying an additional 211,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,618,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 70,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after buying an additional 67,473 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 140,084 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical Holdings Corporation

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company, through its contract therapy business, provides medical rehabilitation services on a contracted basis to nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools and work sites.

