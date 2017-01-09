SDL plc (SDL) Earns “Corporate” Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of SDL plc (LON:SDL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SDL. Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of SDL plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a sell rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) price target on shares of SDL plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SDL plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 475 ($5.84).

SDL plc (LON:SDL) opened at 436.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 354.92 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 433.61. SDL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 372.91 and a 12 month high of GBX 485.00.

In other SDL plc news, insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($79,636.23).

SDL plc Company Profile

SDL plc is a United Kingdom-based language translation and global content management company. The Company operates through four segments: Language Services, which is engaged in the provision of a translation service for customer’s multilingual content in multiple languages; Language Technology, which includes the sale of enterprise, desktop and statistical machine translation technologies together with associated consultancy and services; Global Content Technologies, which is content management and knowledge management technologies together with associated consultancy services, and Non Core Businesses, which include the sale of campaign management, social media monitoring and marketing analytic and Fredhopper technologies together with associated consultancy and services.

