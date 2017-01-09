Scotiabank Analysts Give Open Text Corp (OTC) a C$72.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price objective on Open Text Corp (TSE:OTC) (NASDAQ:OTEX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Open Text Corp in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$90.50 price target on shares of Open Text Corp in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$80.00 price target on Open Text Corp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Open Text Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.67.

Shares of Open Text Corp (TSE:OTC) opened at 82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74.

Open Text Corp Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

