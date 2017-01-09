Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) opened at 5.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company’s market cap is $404.39 million. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 552.25%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post ($1.74) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 56.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,540,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 556,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 975,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 198,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 57.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 170,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 77,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 448,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company offers marine transportation services for a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers using its vessels. The Company focuses to acquire and operate the drybulk carriers. The Company operates through three segments: Capesize, Kamsarmax and Ultramax.

