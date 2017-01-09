Schroder Investment Management Group Holds Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT)

Schroder Investment Management Group maintained its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.07% of Intersect ENT worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,189.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) traded up 10.13% on Monday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,196 shares. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The firm’s market cap is $372.76 million.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

In other Intersect ENT news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $59,737.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. It has developed a drug releasing bio-absorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. Its commercial products are the PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug-releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis.

