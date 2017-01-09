Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4,544,000 Position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group maintained its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:TAT) (TSE:TNP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771,320 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 5.92% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum by 21.9% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:TAT) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,088 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $55.31 million. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/schroder-investment-management-group-has-4544000-position-in-transatlantic-petroleum-ltd-tat/1145532.html.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production. Its segments include Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company holds interests in approximately 880,000 and 567,000 net acres of developed and undeveloped oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria, respectively.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:TAT) (TSE:TNP).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.