Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,527 shares during the period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings comprises 3.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings were worth $65,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 23.1% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the second quarter worth $107,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the second quarter worth $117,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 56.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 16.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 130.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $97.79 and a 52 week high of $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will post $8.80 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price objective on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing clinical laboratory services and drug development support. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

