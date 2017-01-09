SAP SE (SAP) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given a €100.00 ($104.17) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank AG set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas set a €66.00 ($68.75) target price on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Securities set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP SE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.98 ($90.60).

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 84.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €100.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.62. SAP SE has a 1-year low of €63.00 and a 1-year high of €84.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.60 and a 200 day moving average of €77.82.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is engaged in business application and analytics software. The Company is also engaged in digital commerce and is an enterprise cloud company. Its segments include Applications, Technology & Services segment, which is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (mainly support services and various professional services and premium support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products), and SAP Business Network Segment, which includes a network of networks, which covers sourcing, procurement, and travel and expenses.

