Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

SANM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cross Research cut Sanmina Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sanmina Corporation from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) opened at 35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.25. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Sanmina Corporation had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post $2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 71,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,253,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 433,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackie M. Ward sold 19,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $614,567.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Sanmina Corporation by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 84,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sanmina Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Sanmina Corporation by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 292,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides these offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, clean technology (CleanTech) and automotive industries.

